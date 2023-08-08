Visitation for Glenda Hanks Bogie, 77, wife of David B. Bogie, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Bogie died Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Bogie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

