Glenda Sue Newton Smith, age 73, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home.

Glenda, the daughter of Paul Newton and Viola Parker Newton Styer, was born in Franklin County on September 29, 1948.

She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Frankfort and had worked as an accountant for Heck’s Department Store and Kentucky Department of Revenue. She dearly loved her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Johnny Cox, Jr. of Richmond; her sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Doug Watson; four grandchildren, Olivia Frances Sutherland, Conner Lee Sutherland, Glenda Michelle (and David) Lopez and Joshua Lee (and Rachel) Cox; five great-grandchildren, Johnny, Mahalee, Jayden, Veronica and Makenna; her aunt, Ann Carl; her niece, Jennifer Proctor; and her little dog, Paige.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; and two brothers, Kenneth Styer and Luke Leach.

The family has chosen private services with burial in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.

Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, www.cpcfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription