Glendolyn Sargent Newton Hughes, 98, widow of Quarles Hughes, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.

Born in Mitchell, Indiana, to Guy Polsgrove Newton and Julia Gregory Newton, she grew up in Switzer, Kentucky, and then resided in south Frankfort for 73 years. She is survived by two sons, John N. Hughes, Frankfort, and Gene Q. Hughes (Margaret), Henrico, Virginia; two granddaughters, Allison Hughes Baldwin (Christian), Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Kristen Hughes Brown (Justin), Richmond, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Harper and Hughes Baldwin; and a sister, Eloise Newton Webb, Frankfort.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Creighton Wallace Newton. 

Glendolyn was a member of First Baptist Church. The family appreciates the love and devotion shown by Gale Warfield who tirelessly cared for her over the past several years. 

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Rogers Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Felton officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Frankfort Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Mission Frankfort Clinic c/o First Baptist Church, Frankfort, or Bluegrass Care Navigators. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com

Service information

Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
2:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Dec 21
Committal Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
2:45PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
