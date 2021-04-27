A graveside service for Glenn “Choo Choo” Salchli, 75, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Salchli died Friday, April 23.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Salchli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

