Glenn Floyd

Graveside services for Glenn Hayes “Stub” Floyd, 72, of Bagdad will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday at Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. He died Tuesday at his home. Visitation will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m. Monday. Social distancing and face coverings are required for both services. Occupancy limits will also be observed, so please be patient.

Glenn was born on March 16, 1948, in Finchville, Kentucky, to Howard and Ida Beatrice Floyd. He was the youngest of 15 children. A lifelong farmer, he received much joy from planting seeds, watching his crops grow and mature.

He loved growing a big garden and sharing his bounty with friends and neighbors. Traveling was always an adventure, especially when on the hunt for great seafood. 

He was a former co-owner of the Farmers Tobacco Warehouse and worked several years for Burley Services, a subsidiary of Universal Tobacco Company. Glenn took pride in his skills and abilities to work with tobacco buyers and farmers.

Survivors include his wife of over 51 years, Judy Hawkins Floyd, Bagdad; son, Kevin (Stephanie) Floyd, Smithfield; son-in-law, Paul Allison, Louisville; grandchildren, Lincoln and Hunter Floyd, Alivia Fuchs and Brennen (Abby) Fuchs, LaGrange; brothers, Leonard and Richard (Alicia) Floyd, Bagdad.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Allison; brothers Ed, J.T., Clarence, Charles, David, Roy, Raymond, Doug and William; sisters, Barbara Taylor, Alma Garrett and Dolly Martin. 

