LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Glenn Lee Overstreet Sr., 68, husband of Patricia Nalley Overstreet, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Saffell House Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has requested contributions to be made to Saffell House Funeral Home to go towards burial expenses. Overstreet died Wednesday.

