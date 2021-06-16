LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Glenn M. Jones Sr., 87, will be noon Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Jones died Tuesday at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Lexington.  

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Jones, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription