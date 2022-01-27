A graveside service for Glenn "Pete" Richardson, 85, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Richardson died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

