Glenn Petrey

SHELBYVILLE — Glenn Scott Petrey, 60, of Shelbyville, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family and friends, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Lexington. He was a 21-year U.S. Army veteran having served in Desert Storm and Afghanistan. He was the owner of Petrey’s Appliance Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Sarah Frances Petrey; and his grandson, Coty Brumback.

