Glenn Dwight Thompson, age 82, passed away at home on Monday, Aug.17, 2020. Private services will be held.
Glenn was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 10, 1938, to the late Kenneth E. Thompson and Vivian Watkins Thompson. A 1956 graduate of Bald Knob High School, Glenn earned his Bachelors of Business Studies degree from Kentucky State University and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Xavier University.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and retired from I.B.M. after 20 years of service as a purchasing agent. Glenn was a member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed farming and golfing, but especially loved time spent with his grandchildren. Glenn will be lovingly remembered as a supportive and selfless husband and father.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Irene Carlisle Redden Thompson; sons, Jay Thompson (Cheryl), Daryl Thompson, and Deron Thompson; sisters, Sharon A. Thompson and Margaret Smalley; grandsons, Justin Thompson and Cameron Thompson. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Loyde Thompson, Doug Thompson and Donna Barnes.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care and or First Christian Church, Frankfort.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
