LAWRENCEBURG — No services are scheduled for Glenna Kay Lamb Adams, 65. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Adams died Sunday at her home.

 
To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

