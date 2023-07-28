Glenna Holbert Cox Schrader passed away July 26, 2023, at Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Born March 2, 1927, in Owen County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Harland and Lydia Mae Giles Holbert.  

Glenna was a seamstress for Owenton Cleaners for over 10 years. For about four years, she worked for Larry Tackett’s Men’s Wear and simultaneously served as executive director of Owenton Housing Authority. She retired from the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet in 1992. 

To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Schrader as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

