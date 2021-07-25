Services for Glenna Sue Smith, 75, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Smith died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription