Services for Glenna Sue Smith, 75, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Smith died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- 5-time US fencing Olympian Zagunis still looking to future
- Juniper Wednesday Ladies, Late Swinger leagues results
- Dad's club leads to bonding for US men's volleyball team
- Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp
- Weightlifter Diaz gets 1st Philippines gold, no China sweep
- Zolotic hopes her gold heralds new era for US taekwondo
- Russia edges Japan, China for gold in men's gymnastics
- NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
Most Popular
Articles
- Man nabbed after leaving disabled wife in truck so long she stuck to seat
- 'The most terrible, horrible thing I have ever known’: Brown resignation opens wounds, calls for change from KSU community
- Brown resigns as president of Kentucky State University
- Seven indicted on organized crime, drug, theft charges
- KSU chief of staff says he was terminated in state probe
- Tillman charged with murder for Lexington suspicious death
- Read former president Brown's full resignation letter from KSU
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (July 20)
- Stamps steps up to be Kentucky State's acting president
- McGraw, Harnice resigned from KSU board shortly before Brown’s departure
Images
Videos
Commented
- Adams praises SCOTUS decision to uphold Arizona ballot harvesting ban (17)
- Letter: Do we really want Republican elected officials running Ky. elections? (14)
- Jim Waters: The unfairness of it all (14)
- Horn resigns from KCDC board, second to drop in a month (12)
- Local business leaders rail against KCDC, DFI budget cuts in ad and comments to the city (12)
- Letter: 'Republicans want to suppress votes' (11)
- You Asked: Could the Parcels B, C developer sell after the city builds its garage? (11)
- Austin Horn: The Sonic test (11)
- Guest columnist: 'We need to find the good in our fellow man' (10)
- Letter: Too many COVID coincidences (9)
- Letter: 'We are not chicks, broads or grannies' (8)
- Now eligible for historic register, Downtown YMCA to get hearing before demolition (7)
- Letter: Our community needs a large indoor venue (6)
- Letter: 'Trump supporters know what side of the fence to be on' (6)
- Guest columnist: Our democracy urgently needs a doctor (6)
- FOCUS: Apartment incident raises questions about police SWAT deployment (6)
- Jim Waters: Elected school board members must have say on curriculum (6)
- Letter: 'True-policing could improve and so can we' (6)
- Governor, KSU President, local and state leaders herald new job training program (5)
- Internal investigation cleared sheriff’s deputy in use of force case; personnel file shows supervisors had past concerns (5)
- Letter: 'Country shows more hate now than I've seen in my lifetime' (5)
- Letter: 'I like Frankfort — warts and all' (5)
- Mayor wants creative, competitive people to fill KCDC board openings (4)
- Guest columnist: Apprenticeship program goal is to create 500 new jobs in city (4)
- Barber reappointed to Bluegrass State Skills Corp. board (4)
- Commission OKs city manager contract, traffic study for parcel B parking garage (4)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky first state to pass NIL laws (4)
- Worthington becomes third to resign from KCDC board (4)
- Could a building collapse happen in Kentucky? (4)
- Brown resigns as president of Kentucky State University (4)
- Editorial: City, county must determine KCDC expectations (4)
- Capital City Museum will have grand reopening on Saturday (4)
- CARTOON: Mother Earth rides along (3)
- Guest columnist: Trust, cooperation needed between school leaders, families (3)
- Editorial: Universal motorcycle helmet law can save lives (3)
- CARTOON: Odd rituals (3)
- PHOTO: Vehicle, parking lot collapse into river (3)
- Curtsinger, Melton weigh in ahead of 'Pappygate' documentary (3)
- You Asked: What happened to the huge American flag off Cardwell Lane? (3)
- Franklin County Republican Party elects new leaders (3)
- Chanda Veno: When you don't recognize your own kids (3)
- You Asked: Is selling diabetic test strips legal? (3)
- PHOTOS: Jeri Katherine Howell, Nat Colten perform at album release party (2)
- Cartoon: Not again, Rand (2)
- Guest columnists: 'Cameron's open records decision is dangerous precedent for Ky.' (2)
- Guest columnist: Job plan supports Kentucky's people, economy and future (2)
- Bridge Street to be closed starting July 27 (2)
- Public meeting helps get the word out about survey for Lakeview Park master plan (2)
- Guest columnist: We need good energy, land policies to protect the climate (2)
- City approves ARPA funds for Farmdale; Russell gets city manager sendoff (2)
- Harmon, Quarles to attend Fancy Farm (2)
- Haynes begins serving as ROSM executive director (2)
- Guest columnist: Declaration of Independence is the document that started the fireworks (2)
- FOCUS: Murder suspect's mother: 'Everyone knew a piece of the puzzle but no one knew all of it' (2)
- Emergency Broadband Benefits available to eligible FPB customers (2)
- Beshear calls for independent review into KSU finances (2)
- Guest columnist: We are mystified by blind allegiance to KCDC president/CEO (2)
- Seven indicted on organized crime, drug, theft charges (2)
- 'The most terrible, horrible thing I have ever known’: Brown resignation opens wounds, calls for change from KSU community (2)
- Guest columnist: Largest budget surplus in history adds to booming Ky. economy (2)
- Challenge completed: Humane society raises $60K in less than a week (2)
- Harmon running for governor in 2023 (2)
- Letter: Barr is just the person to exacerbate labor problems (2)
- Shirtless Frankfort man arrested for burglary (1)
- Guest columnist: Expansion of Child Tax Credit a landmark victory in child poverty fight (1)
- Madgel Cleveland celebrates 101st birthday with family, friends (1)
- Health department reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
- Write on: 'You become what you read' (1)
- You Asked: What are the results of the Franklin County Humane Society’s Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner? (1)
- Second Street School STEM teacher takes to the sky (1)
- CARTOON: Christmas in July at the animal shelter (1)
- Letter: 'Man's last hours should not be news' (1)
- Chip shot: Deputies recover trailer before golf course reports it stolen (1)
- Letter: Other issues are more important than the parks (1)
- Rally for Recovery links people with addiction issues to those who can help (1)
- You Asked: Why was the section of sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection of Capital Avenue and East Main not included in the recent concrete work? (1)
- Guest columnist: Medicaid filled the COVID coverage gap (1)
- Curtsinger hopes 'Heist' has community asking questions (1)
- Editorial: Data analyst training program may be a win-win for all involved (1)
- Chanda Veno: When superstitions take over (1)
- Letter: U.S. 38th in student achievers (1)
- Letter: Legislators should attack real problems (1)
- Gas leak temporarily shuts down Second Street work (1)
- Tillman charged with murder for Lexington suspicious death (1)
- Letter: Amount of litter in Frankfort is outrageous (1)
- Roy B. Cox (1)
- Officials seeking public's input on Lakeview Park master plan (1)
- CARTOON: America the beautiful (1)
- Franklin County Chromebook, schedule pick-up set for Aug. 3 and 4 (1)
- Editorial: Keep pets safe this Fourth of July (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.