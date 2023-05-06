LEXINGTON — Services for Glennis Lee Hines, 85, of Lexington formerly of Frankfort, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Hines died Thursday, May 4, at his home in Lexington.  

To plant a tree in memory of Glennis Hines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

