Gloria LaFay Polly Wise-Hall, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Friday.

Wise-Hall, Gloria PIC.jpeg

Gloria Fay Wise-Hall

Mrs. Wise-Hall was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky, on June 22, 1933, to the late Theodore and Ruth Conley Polly. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Agriculture after serving many years as an administrative assistant. Lovingly known as the prayer warrior of her family, she was a fierce and devoted woman who took joy in praying for her family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Wise-Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription