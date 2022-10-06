Services for Gloria Lee “Sorrell” Whisman, 87, widow of Gene Whisman, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of Wednesday at the funeral home. Whisman died Sunday, Oct. 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Whisman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription