Goldie Elizabeth Friedly Rutledge, age 96, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Services will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tom Troth and Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.

Mrs. Rutledge was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on June 4, 1925, to the late Lewis Friedly and Maggie Kenley Friedly. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her membership in the B.W.A. and volunteering.

During her spare time, she loved cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, and making her famous chocolate pie. Goldie was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Johnson (Raymond) of Versailles, and Tim Rutledge (Debra), of Midway. She was also blessed by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Rutledge; sisters, Leona Yeary, Wilena “Billie” Duncan, Estelle Downey, and Myrtle Hamilton; and brother, Charles Lewis “Buster” Friedly.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Rutledge, Matthew Rutledge, Kenneth Ray Rutledge, Clinton Rutledge, Evan Rutledge and Nathan Wade.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 684 Devils Hollow Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 or the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22313.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

