Goldie Pasma Maze, widow of Archie Maze, died in Frankfort, Kentucky, on September 6, 2022. She was 104. She was born in 1918 in Poplar, Montana, but lived most of her life in Havre, Montana. Her parents, Elsie Pennington Pasma and Jay Pasma were longtime farmers west of Havre.

Maze, Goldie2.jpeg

Goldie Maze

Goldie was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Doris Pasma Mueller (Ben); and her brother, Jim Pasma (Virginia).

To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Maze as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription