Goldie Maze

Goldie Pasma Maze, widow of Archie Maze, died in Frankfort, Kentucky, on September 6, 2022. She was 104. She was born in 1918 in Poplar, Montana, but lived most of her life in Havre, Montana. Her parents, Elsie Pennington Pasma and Jay Pasma were longtime farmers west of Havre.
Goldie was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Doris Pasma Mueller (Ben); and her brother, Jim Pasma (Virginia).
She was married for 65 years to Archie Maze who died in 2001. They lived almost entirely in Montana, mainly in Havre, where Archie was a popular barman, and in Helena, where they retired.
Their daughters, Lorna Maze Mayo (Jim) and Dr. Arla Barkemeyer (Brady), predeceased Goldie, both in 2008.
She is survived by her son, Larry E. Maze (George), retired in Frankfort, Kentucky. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Bret Mayo (Dawn), Jamyne Mayo, Joe Mayo (Kathy), Darren Maze, Danielle Maze, Elizabeth Sniegocki (Ryan), Katharine Tafs, Gwen Pennington (Joe) and Brian Barkemeyer; as well as 14 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She will be interred with Archie in the Veterans Cemetery in Helena. At her request there will be no funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
