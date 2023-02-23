Gordon McLean Taylor, 90, died peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023, surrounded by his three daughters. 

Born August 9, 1932, New York, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ora Taylor. Following his claim to fame as a Gerber baby, his family relocated to Frankfort. “Peaches Taylor” graduated from Frankfort High School in 1950, and Washington and Lee University in 1954. He married Joan Hutcherson of Frankfort in 1955, and then served as ensign on the USS Kearsarge until 1956.

