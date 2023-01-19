Gordon Mark Saks passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, following a brief illness. Born in Queens, New York, he graduated from Forest Hills High School and Indiana University, class of 1959. He and his wife Mary Ellen moved to Frankfort in 2005.

Gordon was the owner and publisher of two companies — The Lion Press Children's Books and Alpine Fine Arts Ltd. An avid reader, he loved art and traveled the world pursuing artists and book projects.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription