LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Grace Dean Perry, 92, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday. Perry died Saturday at Crestview Healthcare in Shelbyville.

