Grace “Jean” Rosaleen Boyd Cook, 96, received her rest from this world on Dec. 7, 2020. She was born in London, England, on Sept. 3, 1924, to the late Robert and Sophia Boyd.

She attended Sir John Middle School in Aldgate, London. Surviving the Blitz of London during World War II, her family moved to Rayleigh in Essex.

Grace served in the Women’s Land Army and met her future husband who was serving in the U.S. Army. They moved to the Forkland area of western Boyle County in 1946 where they lived for about 20 years on a farm on Medlock Branch Road.

They moved to Frankfort where she worked at Union Underwear and as a housemaid.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Roy; and brothers, Robert and Stanley Boyd, of Rayleigh, Essex, England.  

She is survived by a son, Robert, of Frankfort.  

She was a faithful member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 57 years. Her kindness and lowliness of spirit will be sorely missed. She loved her cats and dogs and birds and none went hungry around her.

Her suffering is no more and eternal, perfect health and joy await (Rev. 21:1-4).  

A special thank you to Charleen Holmes for her loving kindness in word and deed. Appreciation to the wonderful staff at Frankfort Rehabilitation and Care. Their kindness and sacrifice in these dangerous times is never to be forgotten. 

A memorial service for Grace may be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared on the Clark Legacy Center website, www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

Arrangements were by Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with internment at Frankfort Cemetery.

