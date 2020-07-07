(Betty) Grace Marcum passed away on July 6, 2020. She lived a long, productive life. 

Preceded in death by the love of her life, Maynard B Marcum, Grace remained faithful to that love for the remaining 47 years of her life. Widowed at 53, she became fiercely independent.    

Always one to put family first, she spent her life caretaking others including her children, grandchildren, parents, and some of her siblings. 

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Grace is survived by four of her five children, Bruce Marcum, Jenifer Bryson, David Scott Marcum and Leah Marcum-Estes; her children's spouses, Richard Bryson, Douglas Estes and Patricia S. Marcum; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. 

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen (Moose) Marcum; daughter-in-law, Anna Lee Huelett Marcum; and great-grandson, Zachary Marcum.  

A true creative, Grace was curious, inventive and tremendously resourceful. One of her greatest joys was to entertain in her home and cook for a crowd. She was a quilter, weaver, tailor, gardener, farmer and jewelry maker, to say nothing of her career in accounting. 

She relished the opportunity to learn something new and, in turn, to teach others. She was involved in many organizations and participated in many service projects in the community.

A private graveside gathering for interment and celebration of her life was held at the Frankfort Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

