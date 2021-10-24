Services for Grace Evelyn Masters Yancey, age 86, of Poplar Grove, will be at noon Wednesday at McDonald & New Funeral Home in Owenton. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Poplar Grove Cemetery. Masks should be worn for all services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund. Yancey died Friday at her residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Yancey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

