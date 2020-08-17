A celebration of life for Greg Hamon, 53, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at New Harvest Assembly of God. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Donations can be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hamon died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Greg Hamon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

