Greg Hiles

Gregory Scott Hiles, age 40, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. Services will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating, assisted by Rev. Bill Adcock. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.
Greg, a cherished son and brother, proud uncle and loyal friend was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 21, 1982, to Phyllis Hiles and the late Kenneth Edward Hiles. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time laughing with family and friends, watching reality TV and hanging out with his beloved chocolate lab, Ginger.
Greg was an avid music lover and enjoyed attending concerts with his mom. He graduated from Western Hills in 2001, and then from the University of Kentucky. Greg received his masters degree from Columbia College in Chicago and had a successful career in marketing. Above all, he loved his family and friends and will be remembered for being a wonderful, loving, kind and generous man.
Greg leaves behind a loving mother, Phyllis Hiles; brother, Brian Hiles (Stacey); his niece, Addison Hiles; grandmother, Margie Hiles; special friend, Chuck Burklow; countless family members and friends that love him, and Mariah Carey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Hiles; his maternal grandparents, Edmond and Lucille Hampton; and paternal grandfather, Paul Hiles.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Whisman, Erin Ford, Joey Lawhorn, Ryan Bradley, Tyler Toncray and Jason Jeffries. Honorary pallbearers will be Jenny Richardson and Tiffany Granderson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
