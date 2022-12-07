Gregory Scott Hiles, age 40, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. Services will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating, assisted by Rev. Bill Adcock. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.

Greg Hiles

Greg, a cherished son and brother, proud uncle and loyal friend was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 21, 1982, to Phyllis Hiles and the late Kenneth Edward Hiles. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time laughing with family and friends, watching reality TV and hanging out with his beloved chocolate lab, Ginger.

