Greg Brent Thompson, age 54, of Owenton, passed away Friday at his home. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday with Bro. John Thomas presiding. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery. McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. 
 
To plant a tree in memory of Greg Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

