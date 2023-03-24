A Celebration of Life service for Gregg Alan Turner will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A family gathering will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the center. Turner died Thursday, March 23.

