Greg Basil passed away peacefully in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Monday. He was born and raised in Frankfort, Kentucky, and finished out his adulthood in Canmer, Kentucky. He is the son of the late Wesley Basil and Ruby Harrod Basil.

Greg Basil.jpg

Greg Basil

Greg enjoyed fishing on summer days, taking things apart and fixing them, being outside and spending time with his family and especially lounging around with his dog Baby. Greg is a former employee of the Frankfort Housing Authority where he was a maintenance man, and later became a drywaller working hand in hand with his son.

Those who remain to honor his memory include his significant other of 16 years Sandra “Sandy” Brown; as well as his three children, sons, Brian Basil (Lacey) of Canmer, Kentucky, Gregory Basil II (Crystal) of Henderson, Kentucky, and daughter, Ashley Ivy (Neil) of Owensboro, Kentucky; and his grandchildren, Alexis Basil, Brehonna Ivy, Aliyah Basil, Addison Basil, Layla Brown, Jaxon Basil and Chloe Ivy.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel, Frankfort.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Basil, Gregory Basil II, Neil Ivy, Robert Powell, Benjamin Perkins and Eric Risen.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made toward funeral expenses to the family or LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, who is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription