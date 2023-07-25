Visitation for Gregory Luther Fowler, 46, will be from 2-5 p.m. at New Birth Church of Christ Christian Ministries in Lexington on Saturday. Morgan Funeral Home of Versailles entrusted with services. He passed away on July 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

