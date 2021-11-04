Gregory Turner Yancey, 77, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. He was born on November 10, 1943 in Frankfort, Kentucky, to William Gregory Yancey and Annie Jo Turner Yancey.
To treasure his memory, he leaves behind his devoted wife of 21 years, Liane Lynch Yancey; beloved son, Gregory T. Yancey II and his fiancé, Alison Myers, of Pompano Beach, FL; daughter, Sherri Hilsman (Charles) of Saratoga Springs, NY; brother, Joe Lyddan Yancey (Diean) of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Charles Allan Hilsman, Jr., and his fiance, Erin Theresa O'Leary, Dyanna June Yancey, Fischer Turner Yancey, and Hunter Ross Yancey; special uncle, Clarence Donald Yancey of Frankfort; and numerous other family members and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Linda Carole Ross Yancey; sister, Patricia Yancey Graves, and his beloved English Bulldog, Chesterfield Turner Yancey.
He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1961 and went on to pursue a degree at the University of Louisville. He dropped out of U of L in 1963 when he married his first wife — however, he always longed to complete his degree.
When he returned to Kentucky after his retirement, he reenrolled at U of L where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree. At the conclusion of his undergraduate work in 2011, he was awarded the Resilience Award in Workforce Leadership. He often joked that they gave him the award because it took him 50 years to accomplish what most people did in 4 years.
Greg began his career with the Kentucky State Fair Board where he was responsible for coordinating events in Freedom Hall and elsewhere on the grounds. In this capacity, he met numerous celebrities and was responsible for laying the floor for University of Louisville basketball games.
He was also instrumental in bringing the Mid-America Trucking Show to the Kentucky Exposition Center in 1972. He next became involved in the trucking industry, working for both Liquid Transporters and Redwing Carriers where he rose to become responsible for operations in all of south Florida.
In 1990, he left the trucking industry to form his own business, Caribbean Procurement Inc., which is still going strong and currently being operated by his son.
Greg was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on April 14, 1969, at the Louisville Lodge #400. He went on to become a member of the Scottish and York Rite in Louisville.
After his relocation to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Greg joined the Mahi Shrine in Miami where he continued to enjoy his philanthropic endeavors into helping children around the United States. Greg was an active participant in the Royal Order of Jesters, as well as Jesters on Wheels.
Greg loved boating, deep sea fishing, and entertaining friends and family. He had a personality that was larger than life and he always wanted to make sure that everyone around him was having a good time.
In recent years, around July 4, he and his family hosted a large party at his camp on the Kentucky River, which they called Thunder Over Big Eddy, where around 200 people enjoyed a feast of roasted pig and fresh fish and seafood topped off with a fireworks show that rivaled that of Frankfort and other surrounding towns.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Preston, Dr. Joseph Thomas, Dr. Scott Harrison, Dr. Forest Lefevre, Dr. Rahul Reddy, Cathy Al-Meedny, Katelyn Morgan and the staff of Caretenders of Frankfort for the care afforded Greg during his final months.
In accordance with Greg's wishes, no services will be held. His cremains will be interred at the Frankfort Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217. ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.