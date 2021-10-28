A celebration of life for Gregory Turner Yancey, 77, husband of Liane Yancey, will be at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Yancey. Condolences can be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Yancey died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Yancey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

