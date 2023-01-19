Guy Briggs Schoolfield Sr. passed away at his home on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 84.

Guy was born in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Zack M. and Susa Scott Briggs Schoolfield on December 8, 1938. He attended Second Street School in Frankfort, Kentucky, and graduated from University School in Shaker Heights, Ohio, then went on to attend the University of Kentucky before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1959. A member of the 82nd Airborne, he served for three years and received the Parachute Badge.

Service information

Jan 23
Funeral Service
Monday, January 23, 2023
11:30AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 23
Visitation
Monday, January 23, 2023
10:00AM-11:30AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 23
Interment
Monday, January 23, 2023
12:00PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
