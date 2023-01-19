Guy Briggs Schoolfield Sr. passed away at his home on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 84.
Guy was born in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Zack M. and Susa Scott Briggs Schoolfield on December 8, 1938. He attended Second Street School in Frankfort, Kentucky, and graduated from University School in Shaker Heights, Ohio, then went on to attend the University of Kentucky before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1959. A member of the 82nd Airborne, he served for three years and received the Parachute Badge.
After working as a safety inspector for Mason & Hager, Guy spent many years with Kentucky State Government where he served as Assistant Director of OSHA Standards and Interpretations. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Chapter of Kentucky, Elks Lodge, American Legion and First Presbyterian Church. Guy loved to play pool and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball and football teams and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Guy is survived by his wife, Linda Ruble Schoolfield; sons, Guy Briggs Schoolfield Jr. and Monty Ruble Schoolfield (Heather); grandchildren, Josh, Hagan and Hadley; and great-grandchildren, Sean Douglas and Dawson Briggs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Zack M. Schoolfield Jr.
A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23, with visitation preceding at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hagan Schoolfield, Julian Allen, Matthew Rhody, Jason Ramsey, Richard Estes and Tony Atkins.
Honorary bearers will be Hadley Sue Schoolfield, Joshua H. Horn, Gene A. Ruble, Doyle V. Ruble Jr., Lester G. Carter, Donald H. Rhody and members of the 82nd Airborne Chapter of Kentucky.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
