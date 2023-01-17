Services for Guy Briggs Schoolfield Sr., 84, husband of Linda Ruble Schoolfield, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Schoolfield died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Guy Schoolfield, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

