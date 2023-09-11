Guy "Scotty" Malcolm Wainscott Jr., 68, loving husband of 42 years to Linda Martin Wainscott, passed away on September 8, 2023. Guy was born on August 24, 1955, to Guy Malcolm Sr. And Arnetta Wainscott in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. He was a devout member of West Frankfort Church of God for over 20 years.  

Served in the United States Army, received a National Defense Service Medal for his skills, was a radio mechanic and a recognized sharpshooter. A mechanic and car salesman for many years, he specialized in transmissions. He was truly a man of many talents. Everyone who loved him called him "Scotty."  

