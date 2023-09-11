Guy "Scotty" Malcolm Wainscott Jr., 68, loving husband of 42 years to Linda Martin Wainscott, passed away on September 8, 2023. Guy was born on August 24, 1955, to Guy Malcolm Sr. And Arnetta Wainscott in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. He was a devout member of West Frankfort Church of God for over 20 years.
Served in the United States Army, received a National Defense Service Medal for his skills, was a radio mechanic and a recognized sharpshooter. A mechanic and car salesman for many years, he specialized in transmissions. He was truly a man of many talents. Everyone who loved him called him "Scotty."
Guy coached little league basketball in Frankfort, he was a real family man with a sense of humor, enjoyed horseracing, playing cards, especially poker and was always willing to teach others. He was great at playing pool, but his main pride came from his family, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 beautiful years Linda Wainscott; mother, Arnetta Wainscott; daughter, Melinda Wainscott of Frankfort; son, William (Tabatha) Wainscott of Frankfort; three sisters, Betty Sue Bowling of Plainville, Indiana, Jocelyn (Jackie) Snelling of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Valeria (Bernie) Casey of Jeffersonville, Indiana; grandchildren, Liam Wainscott, Leah Williams, ChyAnne Davis, Kory McDaniel, Victoria Wainscott, Destiny Wainscott, Isiah Wainscott and Jule Corn who was like a brother to him.
He is preceded in death by his father; one son, Guy Wainscott III “Lil Scotty;” and three sisters, Joyce Ann Casey, Serena and Sylvania.
A funeral service will be held at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 13, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
