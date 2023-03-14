LAWRENCBURG — No public services for Gwendolyn Jones Davis, 63, wife of the late Daniel Lewis Davis, will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Davis died Monday, March 13, at U.K. Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

