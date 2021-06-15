Gypsy Sams, 42, passed away Friday. Services will be noon Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com.
