EMINENCE — Services for H. Ray DeVary, 81, husband of Pamela (Sweazy) DeVary, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Henry Christian Church. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. DeVary died Wednesday, Sept. 28.

To plant a tree in memory of H. DeVary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

