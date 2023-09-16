Services for H. Thomas Crittenden, 77, husband of Lucy Toles Crittenden, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Crittenden died Friday, Sept. 25.

To plant a tree in memory of H. Crittenden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription