Services for H. Thomas Crittenden, 77, husband of Lucy Toles Crittenden, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Crittenden died Friday, Sept. 25.
