Hallie Frances (McDonald) Clark, age 82, born the 9th child of Cora and Albert McDonald, transitioned to the next realm of life in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 30, 2021.

Clark Pic.jpeg

Hallie Frances (McDonald) Clark

She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, and raised on a beautiful farm in Bald Knob, Kentucky. She attended Bald Knob High School. Hallie met and married John D. Clark Jr. At the age of 17 and went on to become a devoted and working housewife, life partner, loving Mother, Aunt and Nana.

Despite her many health challenges, she lived her life to the fullest and treasured her special moments with her large and loving family.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Kessler (Robert) of Frankfort, Kentucky; her son, Charles Edward Clark (Chase), of Frankfort, Kentucky; and her grandson, Guy Kurtis Kessler, also of Frankfort, Kentucky. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Robinson (Randall) and Kathleen Taylor; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Clark Jr.; parents, Cora Belle and Albert McDonald; sisters, Minnie, Sarah, Anna, Mary Ruth, Thelma, and Madileen; and her brothers, Leon, Harry, Arthur, and Mike.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Guy Kessler, Wade McDonald, Wyatt McDonald, Randy Robinson, David Taylor, Charmane Robinson, and Patty Perry. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Kessler, Shirley Robinson, and Kathleen Taylor.

Following the burial, a reception will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. The family invites you to bring your favorite dish to share as we continue to celebrate Hallie’s life through food and fellowship.

Flowers can be sent to Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, Kentucky. Donations in memory of Hallie Frances (McDonald) Clark may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

