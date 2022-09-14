CONSTANTINE — Services for Harlan D. Appleby, 87, of Constantine, will be 2:30 p.m. (CST) Saturday, Sept. 17, at Open Valley United Missionary Baptist Church located at 19 James Duvall Lane, Cecilia, KY 42724. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. (CST) Friday and 9 a.m. (CST) until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Appleby died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at his residence. 

