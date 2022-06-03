LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Harlan "J.R." Ray Huff Jr., 59, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Huff died Wednesday.

