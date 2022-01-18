SFC Harlan Leon "Lee" Cobb, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Frankfort, Kentucky. Harlan was born in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late Thomas and Mattie (Bradley) Cobb on September 1, 1932.

Harlan was a career military Veteran of the United States Army. He proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was also an avid golfer.

Mr. Cobb is survived by his son, Richard (Gwen) Cobb of Frankfort, Kentucky; daughters, Vonnie Guy of Monroe, Georgia, and Lynne Watts (Ricky) of Old Hickory, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harlan was preceded in death by his sons, Kenneth and Ray Cobb; his grandson, Clay Watts; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Cobb's arrangements. A private ceremony will commence on a future date.

To share a remembrance of Mr. Cobb or to offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

