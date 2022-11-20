LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Harold Coulter, age 85, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Coulter died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Coulter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

