Harold G. "Shorty" Wainscott, age 90, of Owenton, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Born May 23, 1932, in Owen County, he was the son of the late Vernie and Laura Hughes Wainscott and was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman and James Wainscott. Shorty was a devoted member of El Bethel Christian Church. In his early life, he farmed for several years before buying Wainscott's Grocery in Hesler. He and his wife of over 71 years, Lois, ran the store for more than 30 years. In his retirement he filled his time painting and doing carpentry jobs. He enjoyed golfing, running 5K races and watching UK Basketball. He will long be remembered for his dedication to Owen County Rebels Basketball, both boys and girls teams. 

