LAWRENCEBURG — Harold H. Hall, 95, husband of Helen Baker Hall, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in Owen County, Kentucky, to the late Lee Beckham and Bertha Faye McDonald Hall on August 30, 1926.

Hall Pic.jpeg

Harold H. Hall

Mr. Hall was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from National Distillery. He was a member of Holly Hill Church of Christ. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and was a skilled wood maker. 

In addition to his wife of 72 years, he is survived by his son, Bruce Hall, Lawrenceburg; granddaughter, Kacey Brennan, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hall, and Joan Hall, both of Frankfort; and his brother-in-law, Bill (June) Baker, Frankfort.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Fran Hall; sisters, Elizabeth Hall, and Louise Hall; and brothers, William Hall, Robert Hall and Glenn Hall. 

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Jon Baker, Mike Baker, Allen Baker, Greg Baker, Brett Hall and Dwaine Hall. Honorary casketbearers will be Ernie Casey, Lonnie Trent, Dwaine Chambers, Richard Dailey, Clark Galloway and Dennis Monohan.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacycenter.com

