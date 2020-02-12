Harold Allen Markey passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1951 in Fort Belvoir Virginia, he was the son of Thomas Pilling and the late Idell Cooper Pilling and Harold Allen Markey Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Madline Wash Markey; sons, Chris Markey and Scott Markey (Jessica); daughters, Michelle Markey and Jennifer Markey; eight grandchildren, Britney Markey, Taylor Cockrell, McKenzie Markey, Nick Cockrell, Jaeden Givens, Clay Markey, Ryan Markey and Dylan Markey. He is also preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Cockrell. He is also survived by his brother, Randy Pilling (Marisol), and sister, Susan Preston (Philip).
He was a retired from the Division of Fleet Management. He was also a retired Clock Repairman. Previously he owned and operated Markey Restoration Co., and The Clock Gallery. He was an Associate Minister of Friendship Christian Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge Hiram #4, The Frankfort-Franklin Co., Fraternal Order of Police and the Frankfort Lions Club. In his early years he was employed as an optician with Drs. Bunker, Leadingham and Honaker and has a special appreciation for the help, guidance and mentoring given to him by Mr. Robert B. Milam. He also taught all areas of aquatics for the Boy Scouts of America in Michigan. His fondest memory was being a rock & roll disc jockey in Lansing, Michigan, during the later 1960s.
In his memory, there will be a Celebration of Life at Highland Christian Church, 265 Versailles Road, Frankfort. The Celebration will be held in the Fellowship Hall from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Franklin Co. Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, Ky. 40601
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.