Harold Davis Hamm, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a long illness. Private services will be held at Peaks Mill Cemetery for immediate family.
He was born in Nicholas County, Kentucky, on July 22, 1935, and graduated from Nicholas County High School and Kentucky Christian College. He was a lifelong Christian minister and member of Blue Licks Christian Church.
Mr. Hamm enjoyed spending time outdoors farming, hunting and fishing. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Schafer (Jeff), Lisa Goins (Mike), Brian Hamm (Alisa) and Daniel Hamm (DeNell); 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Christian Hamm; parents, Stanley and Louisa Ham; and sister, Marjorie Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, www.bgcarenav.org, Camp Calvary, www.kycampcalvary.com, and Peaks Mill Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
