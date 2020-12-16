Funeral services for Harold J. Eisiminger, 78, Frankfort will be held noon Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Chuck Cooper will officiate. Visitation will begin Friday at 10 a.m. until service time. He died Monday at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
Harold was born in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, to the late Gertrude Louise and Glenn Eisiminger.
He was a civil engineer with Bellsouth and later AT&T and later worked in security and enjoyed driving a bus for Keeneland during spring and fall meets.
Harold and Sue attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, Frankfort for 49 years, also attended Daybreak Community Church, Lexington and Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Frankfort. He was a member of Grand Lodge of KY F. & AM, Hiram #4 Lodge and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; sons, John (Misty) and Eric; grandchildren, Jared and Sadie; brother, Charles (Gale); brother-in-law, Bob Prentice; nieces, Ellen Clark, Joyce Eisiminger; nephews, Scott (Ruth) Prentice, Dr. Dean (Melissa) Prentice and Neal Prentice.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice.
Pallbearers will be John Eisiminger, Eric Eisiminger, Jared Eisiminger, Joyce Eisiminger, Charles E. Eisiminger, Ellen Eisiminger, Coleman Roach and Dan Peters.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.
Social distancing and face coverings are required for the service.
