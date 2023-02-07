Harold Kenneth Malcomb, age 86, of Wheatley, was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana.
Born May 31, 1936, in Owen County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mattie Frances Malcomb and was preceded in death by his brothers, James Carroll “JC,” George, and Douglas Malcomb.
Harold was a graduate of Owen County High School, Owenton, Kentucky, the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, The United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and continued his military education at The National Defense University, Washington, D.C.
On July 18, 1959, Harold married Vivian Carole “Cookie” Duvall, his wife of almost 64 years. Together they were blessed with their children, Steven Douglas Malcomb and Crystal Lynnette Raisor; daughter-in-law, Carrie Jo Malcomb; son-in-law, Steve Raisor; and two grandchildren, Noah Edward and Ann Marie Malcomb.
Harold blessed many people in his life through his long work and military career. He was a lifelong farmer, a science and math teacher at Owen County High School, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Carrollton, and retired from the United States Army May 31, 1996. He served on numerous community advisory and organizational boards and was especially proud of his work as a Master Conservationist and through the Tobacco Heritage Trail honoring agricultural heritage.
Harold was a faithful and active member of Dallasburg Baptist Church where he served in many roles — Men’s Sunday School teacher, trustee, moderator, and mentor to many. Harold displayed a life of servant-leadership always putting others first, self last — a cheerful and generous giver of his time and talents. Above all, he placed his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Marjorie Duvall; nieces and nephews, Nita (Tim) Burgener, Charla (Steve) Cygan, Richard (Marla) Duvall, Regina (Jerry) Cook; and many great-nieces and nephews.
New Funeral Homesare in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Dallasburg Baptist Church, in the fellowship hall, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held, in the church sanctuary, on Friday at 11 a.m.with Bro. Michael David and Bro. Rick Roberts presiding. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Owenton Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Dallasburg Baptist Church.
