Harold Kenneth Malcomb, age 86, of Wheatley, was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana.

Harold Kenneth Malcomb

Born May 31, 1936, in Owen County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mattie Frances Malcomb and was preceded in death by his brothers, James Carroll “JC,” George, and Douglas Malcomb. 

